Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz will have one final opportunity to determine who will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers as the team begins fall camp Monday.
Four contenders — transfer Jack Abraham, returners Brady Cook and Tyler Macon and four-star freshman Sam Horn — all will vie for the role. Cook and Macon both saw game time last season while Abraham comes in with a wealth of experience, joining his third FBS program. Horn’s place on the roster and opportunity to earn the job as a true freshman was fully solidified after he went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Outside of the QB battle, three Tigers were named to preseason award watchlists ahead of fall camp. Running back and Stanford transfer, Nathaniel Peat, was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Peat rushed for 404 yards and three touchdowns for Stanford last campaign.
Kicker Harrison Mevis was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List for a third consecutive season. Mevis had another impressive showing last year, hitting 23 field goals, the most among SEC kickers.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister was named to the watchlist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded to an FBS player who provides exemplary community service and leadership on and off the field.
Fall camp also will provide a final opportunity for the MU defense to learn the scheme of yet another new defensive coordinator. Safeties coach Blake Baker was promoted to the role in February after former coordinator Steve Wilks took a job with the Carolina Panthers.
Injury update
During SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Drinkwitz provided an injury update ahead of fall camp.
Offensive lineman Hyrin White and defensive lineman Daniel Robledo will miss a portion of the season with injuries, and walk-on defensive back Devyn Butler will miss the entire season.
Drinkwitz also said that defensive lineman Kyran Montgomery will miss roughly the first two weeks of fall camp. The coach hopes defensive back Marcus Scott II will be at full speed by the start of camp.
MU’s first game is against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Fans will be able to get a glimpse of the Tigers on Aug. 20, when MU is scheduled to host an open practice at Memorial Stadium. The time of the practice is not yet specified, but it is scheduled to be held at night.