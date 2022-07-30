Brady Cook prepares to throw the ball

Brady Cook prepares to throw the ball during a game on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Cook is competing for the quarterback job along with Tyler Macon, Jack Abraham and Sam Horn. Missouri begins fall camp Monday.

 Kate Trabalka/Missourian

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz will have one final opportunity to determine who will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers as the team begins fall camp Monday.

Four contenders — transfer Jack Abraham, returners Brady Cook and Tyler Macon and four-star freshman Sam Horn — all will vie for the role. Cook and Macon both saw game time last season while Abraham comes in with a wealth of experience, joining his third FBS program. Horn’s place on the roster and opportunity to earn the job as a true freshman was fully solidified after he went undrafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you