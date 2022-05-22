Missouri football received a commitment from junior college cornerback Les "LJ" Hewitt on Sunday night.
I’m a 🐯🖤 #MIZ @CoachBlakeBaker @coachalpogue @NastyWideOuts @MizzouFootball @speedline04 @CoachDrinkwitz @clarencemcdoug1 @BrettSShufelt pic.twitter.com/lJc4ZDQ1uQ— Les "LJ" Hewitt (@LjHewitt) May 22, 2022
Hewitt is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound DB out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi. Although he's currently listed as a 2023 prospect, he's expected to reclassify to 2022 and have four seasons to play three, PowerMizzou reported.
He finished last season with 18 tackles and one interception in nine games for Holmes CC in Goodman, Mississippi, before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Hewitt — out of Palmetto High School in Palmetto, Florida — also had Iowa State and Mississippi State on his list of finalists.