MU football coach Barry Odom addressed the team's injuries with local reporters after Thursday's practice, the 12th of fall preseason camp. Here are his updates, most notably another dent in the Tigers' tight end depth.
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end:
Missouri's preseason first-team All-American has been in a no-contact red jersey while still nursing a knee sprain this week.
"Albert's limited," Odom said Thursday. "I think he’s a lot closer to being 100 percent than not."
(That, it seems, would mean some number greater than 50 percent.)
Brendan Scales, tight end:
In another blow to the Tigers' tight ends, Scales broke a bone in his foot (fifth metatarsal) at Wednesday's practice and had surgery on it Thursday morning, per Odom. The redshirt junior is projected to be out 6 to 8 weeks.
Scales had recently emerged as the Tigers' third-string tight end, earning the most snaps while Okwuegbunam and Daniel Parker Jr. were in red with injuries.
"I hate it for the kid, because he was turning the corner," Odom said. "He had made so much great ground up."
Daniel Parker Jr., tight end:
Parker has been recovering from a tweaked shoulder this week, but Odom isn't concerned about the minor injury.
"If we were playing, he'd play," Odom said.
Trajan Jeffcoat, defensive end:
Jeffcoat is still working his way back from an elbow sprain. He's listed at the top of the depth chart for one of the defensive end spots, but the Tigers have plenty of suitors to fill in if Jeffcoat isn't game ready by opening week.
“Maybe more week to week than day to day," Odom said, "but making good progress.”
Tre Williams, defensive end:
Another option in the mix at defensive end, Williams has been dealing with shoulder pain "in a shoulder that he had repaired previously," Odom said.
But again, Odom classified Williams with: "If we played Saturday, he would play."
Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle:
Considered likely to be Missouri's best pass rusher this season, the interior defensive lineman was on the stationary bicycles with other injured players Thursday. Odom said it's just soreness, though.
"We’re going to get more out of him Saturday than today,” Odom said.
Johnathon Johnson, receiver:
The Tigers' most experienced pass catcher has a sprained toe, according to Odom, but it's "very, very minor."
The slot receiver is entering his senior season within 883 yards of Danario Alexander's all-time receiving yardage record at MU. Johnson is already No. 10 in program history with 1,896 career yards to his name.
Though the injury is small, Odom said it's "still enough in the way that the explosion he has coming in and out of breaks. We've got to manage that and make sure it doesn’t get out of control.”
Chris Daniels, defensive tackle:
Missouri's strength and conditioning staff is working on slimming down Daniels, the junior college transfer who has taken on some individual workouts during practices.
"He’s practicing," Odom said. "He is on the same plan I am on. That’s weight loss."
