When Eliah Drinkwitz first came to Columbia, he said recruiting was the lifeblood of the program. Despite a recruiting dead period since March because of COVID-19, Drinkwitz has brought renewed excitement to the program with commitments from 2021 prospects Travion Ford and Tyler Macon.
On Friday, that momentum continued.
Four-star safety Isaac Thompson committed to Missouri over Arkansas, Texas, Michigan and Florida. He ranks as the No. 135 player in the country and seventh at his position according to Rivals.
“It’s just the home state,” Thompson said via a live stream. "I couldn’t get better than playing SEC ball an hour away from home with the whole city behind me and the whole state of Missouri behind me.”
After losing five-star wide receiver Luther Burden to Oklahoma earlier this year, Missouri now has two 2022 commits; Thompson joins in-state tight end Max Whisner.
Many recruiting experts predicted the St. Louis University High School product to pick Michigan, but that changed over the last few days.
Thompson’s commitment ceremony lasted only a few minutes, as he picked up the Missouri hat after thanking his coaches, family and friends.