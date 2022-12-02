Missouri athletics announced Friday an average of nearly 55,000 fans per home football game (54,525) this season, leading the Southeastern Conference in year-over-year growth with a 17% increase from 2021.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker opened their media availability multiple times this season thanking fans and students for their continued dedication to the team.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022

