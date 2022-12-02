Missouri athletics announced Friday an average of nearly 55,000 fans per home football game (54,525) this season, leading the Southeastern Conference in year-over-year growth with a 17% increase from 2021.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker opened their media availability multiple times this season thanking fans and students for their continued dedication to the team.
Recruiting updates
Wide receiver target Jimmy Horn Jr. will announce his top-four teams Sunday, adding he will sign Dec. 25. The former South Florida wideout received first team All-Conference honors from the American Athletic Conference this year.
The Tigers offered Division II tight end Kyle Morlock on Nov. 23. The sophomore entered the transfer portal the day prior, after reeling in 30 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Drinkwitz also followed former Stanford offensive lineman Drake Metcalf — who entered the portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility.