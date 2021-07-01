MU football looking to celebrate Fourth of July by bolstering class of 2022

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has excitement for MU football at levels that have not been seen in years as the calendar flips to July.
The reason? A scorching hot stretch on the recruiting trail that has followed a strong finish to the 2021 class.
The Tigers currently have the 26th-ranked recruiting class for 2022, according to 247Sports. Included in the class are four consensus 4-star recruits: QB Sam Horn, DB Isaac Thompson, DL Marquis Gracial and WR Ja’Morian Wayne.
Drinkwitz and his staff are looking to bolster the class with a huge Fourth of July weekend. Tavorus Jones, a 4-star running back from El Paso, Texas, and 4-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods from Omaha, Nebraska, will be making their decisions this weekend. Jones’ decision is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and Woods’ decision is scheduled for noon Saturday, according to their respective Twitter accounts.
Tavorus Jones
Jones is a running back out of Burges High School, the same program that produced Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones.
What the Pro Bowler did not get is the recruiting attention that Tavorus is getting. He currently has offers from 23 Power 5 schools, including Alabama, Texas and USC.
Texas-based 247Sports recruiting analyst Nick Harris, who recently predicted the Tigers would land the running back, thinks Jones could bring a lot to the program.
“Tavorus is a back that can do a lot of things out of the backfield,” he said in a Twitter direct message. “Really good in the receiving game and really strong between the tackles at the first level. It typically takes a couple guys to bring him down and what he lacks in speed, he makes up for in strength and finesse.”
The excitement around Jones’ possible commitment has developed over the past month. He made an official visit June 25, and with the coaching staff’s strong recruiting of Texas, a happy Friday night could be in store for Tiger football fans.
Deshawn Woods
The second recruit who could potentially commit to the Tigers this weekend is Nebraska’s No. 1-ranked 2022 player — offensive lineman Deshawn Woods.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Woods has offers from 13 Power 5 schools including Tennessee, Texas A&M and the University of Miami. Even with these prestigious offers, experts said his recruitment will come down to Missouri and Arizona State with the lineman receiving a Crystal Ball prediction to each school.
Rivals recruiting analyst Allen Trieu and his colleagues see the physical tools that could make Woods a star at the next level.
“When we saw Deshawn in person this spring, our staff was really impressed at how he was built first of all,” Trieu said in a text message. “He carries his weight very well. He has a good combination of strength and athleticism that makes him a blue chip prospect.”
There is less optimism surrounding the commitment of Woods than there is with Jones. ASU is in the process of an NCAA investigation that could shake up the program for years to come, which could assist the Tigers in their recruitment of the lineman.
“We felt like Arizona State had the inside track here but with what is going on there, I think that has opened the door for Missouri,” Trieu said in the same text message.
The Tigers offensive line currently has veterans projected to start at all five spots. Given that, a commitment from Woods could be a huge building block for the future.