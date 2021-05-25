Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox, cornerback Chris Mills and offensive lineman Mike Ruth have left the team, an MU spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
It is not yet confirmed if Knox, who amassed 305 receiving yards on 31 catches and 95 rushing yards on 12 carries in the 2020 season, will enter the transfer portal. He spent three seasons with the Tigers.
Knox’s exit leaves senior D’ionte Smith, redshirt senior Barrett Banister and redshirt junior Tauskie Dove as the the only remaining upperclassmen wide receivers on MU’s roster.
Mills is the the third cornerback to leave the program for Missouri this spring and the second this week. Jarvis Ware announced his intention to transfer on Monday. Jadarrius Perkins committed to Florida on Saturday, after announcing his intention to transfer in April. Mills appeared in six games in the 2020 season.
Offensive lineman Mike Ruth is also confirmed to have left the Tigers. The three-star recruit from Coppell, Texas, spent three seasons with Missouri, playing in a limited capacity during that time.