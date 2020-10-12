Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Trystan Colon-Castillo
Colon-Castillo was promoted to the 53-man roster for the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Bengals.
The three-year starter from Missouri was an undrafted free agent and signed to the practice squad prior to the season.
Markus Golden
Golden had his best performance of the season Sunday for the New York Giants. Although the former Missouri linebacker wound up on the losing end of a 37-34 game against the Dallas Cowboys, he played a season-high 86% of the defensive snaps, according to ProFootballReference.
Golden recorded two quarterback hits and three tackles. He now has nine total tackles on the season.
Aldon Smith
Smith continued to punish opposing quarterbacks with another hit on one, Daniel Jones. He also had four tackles for the Cowboys in the win against the Giants.
His four sacks on the season are still tied for third in the NFL.
Jordan Elliot, Sheldon Richardson
In a matchup of 3-1 foes, the Browns knocked off the Indianapolis Colts 32-23. On the defensive line for the Browns, Richardson had two solo tackles and one assisted tackle. He played the majority of snaps on defense. Elliot saw limited action and did not record a tackle.
Charles Harris
The Atlanta Falcons defense has been a disappointment in the 2020 season. Harris recorded one solo tackle and two assisted tackles in a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He played more than half of the team’s snaps at defensive end.
Connor McGovern
McGovern continued to be a steady presence on the New York Jets’ offensive line. He played 100% of the team’s snaps in the 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in every snap for each of the last two games.
Evan Boehm
Boehm was released from the Bills’ practice squad.