Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Drew Lock
After missing one month with an injury to his throwing shoulder, “Locktober” began against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Lock struggled in his return, completing 10-of-24 passes for 189 yards and two fourth-quarter interceptions. Nonetheless, the Denver Broncos pulled off an 18-12 victory and improved to 2-3. The Broncos couldn’t find the end zone and settled for six field goals. Lock found success connecting with wide receiver Tim Patrick, who had 101 receiving yards. He has one passing touchdown in limited action this year.
Albert Okwuegbunam
The Lock-Okwuegbunam connection Missouri fans saw for years is back. Okwuegbunam made his NFL debut in the absence of Broncos starting tight end Noah Fant. He was targeted six times, hauling in two passes for 45 yards. The fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft could see more action against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday if Fant misses more time with an ankle injury.
Mitch Morse
Morse continued to be a stable presence on the Buffalo Bills offensive line against the Chiefs on Monday afternoon. He played 100% of the team’s offensive snaps again Monday, a streak that dates back to 2019. He will take on the New York Jets on Sunday.
Sheldon Richardson
Although the Browns’ defensive unit struggled in a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Richardson recorded four tackles. He now has 21 on the season to go along with two sacks and one forced fumble.
Aldon Smith
In a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Smith recorded three tackles and one pass defended for the Dallas Cowboys. The Raytown, Missouri, native has not recorded a sack in the last three weeks and still has four on the season.
Connor McGovern
For the fourth consecutive game, McGovern played all of the Jets’ offensive snaps. Joe Flacco was sacked three times and the team rushed for 115 yards on the day.