Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Terry Beckner Jr.
The Chicago Bears signed former Missouri defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. to their practice squad, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reported Monday.
Beckner was reported to have tried out with the Bears on Aug. 20, along with two other defensive tackles.
Prior to joining the Bears, Beckner was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad during the 2019 season. He was selected in the NFL Draft’s seventh round.
At Missouri, he was met with high expectations as the No. 2 overall commit in the nation according to ESPN. He started five of 10 games his freshman year, but he tore his ACL and MCL against BYU and had a season-ending knee injury in 2016 as well.
He was a contributor up front for Missouri in his final two seasons, registering 10½ sacks over 26 games.
Aldon Smith
Aldon Smith is back in the NFL ... and in a big way.
The former Missouri defensive end in 2009 and 2010 had been absent from the league since 2015 following suspensions and legal issues off the field. After being selected with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, he spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Oakland Raiders.
But after applying for reinstatement to the league earlier this year, he immediately became a contributor for the Dallas Cowboys defense. He leads the league in sacks in large part because of his three sacks of Russell Wilson on Sunday afternoon.
He also recorded one sack on Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. In that same game, he led the team with 10 tackles.
Sheldon Richardson
Richardson joined the sack party of former Missouri defensive linemen Sunday by bringing down the Washington Football Team’s Dwayne Haskins for an 8-yard loss. The play came on a Washington third down and two during the first drive of the second half.
He has now recorded a sack in back-to-back games and is one shy of his total from last year.
Charles Harris
Although the Falcons’ performance Sunday was one they’d like to forget, blowing a fourth-quarter lead to lose to the Chicago Bears, Harris notched a first-down sack of Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. It was just one of two sacks on the day for the team.
He missed the first two games of the season due to an injury. Last year, he recorded 0.5 sacks on the season in 14 games with the Miami Dolphins.
Markus Golden
Golden has been relatively quiet this season and had two tackles and one quarterback hit in the Giants’ loss to the 49ers. In Week 1, he had a tackle for loss and two solo tackles, but he has not recorded any since.
Conner McGovern and Mitch Morse
Both former Missouri offensive linemen on the SEC East-winning 2013 team earned starts for their respective teams.
McGovern started for the New York Jets in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts and Morse protected Josh Allen in the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Los Angeles Rams.