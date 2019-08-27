Beet juice. If you say it three times Michael Keaton won’t appear, but if you drink enough of it, it can help your body acclimate to high altitude.
Missouri opens their 2019 football season at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, WY, which sits at an altitude of 7,212 feet above sea level. It is the highest stadium in the FBS.
“We can’t fly into the mountains and train,” said MU offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. “I think it was Churchill who said, ‘When you fight in the Nordic, you’ve got to train in the Nordic.’ But we can’t do that. We can’t just take our team and go train in the altitude for a week.”
Given that it is impossible to replicate Wyoming’s elevation on the practice field, the team has turned to beet juice.
“It tastes absolutely horrible,” said center Trystan Colon-Castillo.
High altitude has an effect on athletic performance. The higher up someone is, the less oxygen available. With less oxygen, it becomes more difficult for the body to produce nitric oxide which helps blood vessels function properly. That is where nitrate-rich beet juice can help.
“Palmer (Johnson, assistant director of performance nutrition) says don’t smell it,” said running back Larry Rountree III.
After Tuesday’s practice, Colon-Castillo, Rountree, quarterback Kelly Bryant, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, cornerback DeMarkus Acy and wide receiver Jalen Knox all mentioned drinking lots of beet juice in the run-up to the Wyoming game. No one exactly praised its taste.
“I’ve gotten used to it at this point,” said Okwuegbunam.
Rountree has played at a high elevation before. When he was in high school, he was at a football camp held at Appalachian State, which is at an elevation of more than 3,000 feet.
“It feels like there is a little pain in your rib, and then it goes to the other one,” Rountree said, pointing at his chest. “It comes down really to mental toughness. You can drink a lot of beet juice, but it’s still high altitude, you’re going to feel it regardless.”
A number of MU players emphasized hydration as part of their preparation.
“Hydrate more than usual,” Acy said.
In the past, the team has had to prepare for games with a high heat index, but elevation is new to this team.
“I’m kind of interested to see just how it feels differently, you hear about it but you don’t really know,” said Okwuegbunam. “It’s a night game, so heat exhaustion won’t be as bad.”
Head coach Barry Odom wants his players to make sure they are aware of the altitude but doesn’t want it to linger on their minds. In a press conference following Tuesday’s practice, Odom said that the staff gave a lesson to the players educating them about the effects of high altitude.
One key for the Tigers on Saturday night will be to make sure they aren’t distracted by the altitude.
“At the end of the day it’s a football game,” Acy said. “We’re not going to let that just throw us off our game. Elevation is elevation, you can’t control it.”
Acy has never played at a high elevation before, and he is not the only one.
“I’m from down south, highest I’ve been is probably like Arkansas,” Knox said.
Acy said that cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, who played college football at Colorado, told him that playing at elevation is just something you get used to over time.
Unfortunately for Missouri, there will not be much time to get acclimated in Wyoming. For now, it’s a matter of preparing mentally. And, of course, drinking beet juice.
Nick Kelly and Eli Lederman contributed to the reporting of this story.
Supervising Editor is Quinn Ritzdorf.