In Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season, the revamped offense will be the side of the ball with the most intrigue, but the defense faces some personnel turnover as well.
With the losses of DeMarkus Acy, Jordan Elliott and Cale Garrett, there are major holes to fill around an experienced side of the ball that returns key coaches, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive line coach Brick Haley.
Here are five players to watch during the rest of fall camp who can fill those spots and earn snaps this fall:
Darius Robinson, sophomore defensive tackle
There are big shoes to fill on the interior of the defensive line with the departure of Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Robinson might be the one who has to fill them. He’ll have help next to him in the form of Kobie Whiteside, Missouri’s sacks leader last season.
Robinson is relatively new to football. He switched from basketball to football midway through high school, but he made enough of an impact last season to see action in four games, getting a tackle against Georgia. He is in the mix with Markell Utsey and Akial Byers for the second starting tackle spot. If he continues his quick rise and earns more playing time, he is a prime breakout candidate with one of the highest ceilings on the defensive line.
Markell Utsey, redshirt senior defensive tackle
Utsey has earned snaps in each of the last four seasons, biding his time behind Elliott, Whiteside and Terry Beckner Jr. Now it could finally be his turn to get a full-time starting spot.
Utsey’s strength is as a run-stuffer, a role Elliott excelled at last season. Utsey could complement Whiteside’s pass-rushing ability nicely. However, he only played in three games last season and took a redshirt after falling out of the rotation. Utsey has also struggled with injuries. A knee injury ended his freshman season, and he wasn’t fully 100% fit as a sophomore. He also missed Saturday’s scrimmage with an upper torso injury, but if healthy, Utsey could be key on the defensive line.
Martez Manuel, sophomore safety
Another freshman who saw 2019 playing time was Manuel, who is in a position battle with Stacy Brown for the strong safety spot.
The Rock Bridge graduate saw action in all 12 games last year, including a start against Kentucky in Week 8 after safety Tyree Gillespie missed the first half for a targeting penalty.
Manuel started to embrace a leadership role on the defense over the summer by spearheading a march from the MU campus columns to the Boone County courthouse, where players registered to vote.
Brown explained that the most important part of the hybrid strong safety position is versatility. The strong safety has responsibilities as a nickelback in coverage and as a linebacker in run support. Manuel showed some versatility by playing special teams and practicing at all three safety spots throughout last season and during the offseason. He also had 112 tackles as a senior at Rock Bridge, showcasing his ability to help out in the box.
"He brings a lot of energy and effort,” Robinson said. “I love everything about Martez. I love the way he plays. He knows what he's doing. He's very energized, and you always know Martez is going to play hard for his teammates ... He's very humble: passionate about the game.”
Devin Nicholson, sophomore linebacker
When Garrett went down midway through last season, Nicholson was one of the first players to be thrown into the line of fire to replace him. Nicholson ended up sticking to the role and starting the final five games of the season after being a late addition to Missouri's 2018 recruiting class after he de-committed from Eastern Michigan.
Nicholson has good speed to cover ground in a system with only two linebackers and has a lot of experience playing with preseason All-South Eastern Conference linebacker Nick Bolton. He’ll be battling with Jamal Brooks and Aubrey Miller Jr. for the second starting linebacker spot.
J.C. Carlies and Ennis Rakestraw, freshmen cornerbacks
The freshman duo has already made a name for itself in camp, and the immediate depth they’ve both provided is one of the reasons defensive coordinator Ryan Walters thinks Missouri could be better at the position than it was last year, even with the loss of DeMarkus Acy.
Rakestraw stole the headlines on national signing day when the three-star corner put Drinkwitz into a frenzy after his commitment, and he has lived up to the billing so far.
Carlies was a three-star out of Florida who chose Missouri over Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Miami and others. He’s impressed this fall with his combination of length and speed.
Jarvis Ware and Adam Sparks will likely be the starters to begin the season due to experience, but it wouldn’t be surprising if one of the freshmen earned a starting spot early in the season, especially since Ware struggled at times with penalties. Sparks has had an up-and-down career in coverage. Also, with all players retaining eligibility for next season, Drinkwitz said a lot of freshmen will get to see the field.
“Ennis Rakestraw and J.C. (Carlies) both have been exactly what we were hoping for," Drinkwitz said.