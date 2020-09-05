Missouri wrapped up its first half of fall camp Saturday with its second scrimmage.
After initially struggling to pick up a new offensive scheme, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the offense did a better job Saturday, especially with converting third downs and avoiding negative plays.
"Honestly, it was refreshing," Drinkwitz said. "It reminded me that we could still coach a little bit around here to be honest. It was good to see that offensively."
The status of Missouri's new offense is one of the main preseason questions besides the team's new quarterback. Halfway through the installation of the new offense in fall camp and three weeks away from the season opener, here are five players on offense to watch as Missouri finishes up camp and prepares for the season.
Shawn Robinson, redshirt junior QB
Robinson is part of a three-man quarterback competition, but he has the advantage of being the one with the most collegiate experience.
He started seven games at TCU in 2018 with 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns before missing the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
Robinson was also a highly decorated player in high school as a U.S Army All-American, a four-star recruit and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas in 2016-17.
His skill set as a dual-threat quarterback would be an ideal fit for the kind of offense Drinkwitz ran at Appalachian State last season. The Mountaineers had a near equal distribution of running and passing plays, utilizing quarterback Zac Thomas for both.
Robinson has similar traits as a threat out of the backfield but is a quarterback with a higher pedigree than Thomas. It's unclear how much this year's offense will look like Drinkwitz's offense with Appalachian State last season, or if Robinson will even be the starting quarterback this season, but if Drinkwitz carries over some pieces of his offense from last season, it would match well with Robinson's skill set.
"Shawn does a nice job understanding what we’re trying to do and plays within the framework of who he is as a quarterback," Drinkwitz said Saturday. "(He) throws the ball well, runs the ball well."
Dionte Smith, walk-on WR
Smith was a high jumper and football player at Coffeyville Community College and MidAmerica Nazarene before joining Missouri as a walk-on with minimal fanfare.
The wide receiver made a bit of a splash on the team's social media with a touchdown on a long run play and has moved up the depth chart due to his speed, according to Drinkwitz.
Smith was one of the first newcomers to earn his number (31) and he scored in Missouri's first scrimmage.
"We got some tape on him and was really impressed with his speed in high school and he's done a nice job so far in fall camp earning a number, you know scoring touchdown in the last scrimmage," Drinkwitz said Aug. 25. "So he continues to find his way up the depth chart with consistency."
Drinkwitz said a goal of the new offense would be to find playmakers with speed in space, and if Smith can continue to showcase his speed in the open field he could be a versatile weapon for Missouri as a slot receiver or a threat in the run game behind Jalen Knox.
Bobby Lawrence, redshirt sophomore OL
Missouri will have multiple spots on the offensive line to fill after the departures of Trystan Colon-Castillo, Yasir Durant and Tre'vour Wallace-Simms, and Lawrence should be in the mix for one of those spots.
Lawrence will likely be a candidate for the tackle spot opposite returning starter Larry Borom with Hyrin White. Both White and Lawrence started games last season. Lawrence in Week 3 against Southeast Missouri and White started the first two weeks of the season while Borom started the rest of the season.
Keke Chism, graduate transfer WR
Chism has been the talk of camp and seems like a favorite to earn one of the starting receiver spots up for grabs this fall. He earned his number (6) by making some plays at the beginning of camp and offers a tantalizing combination of size and speed.
He was a late bloomer at Division II Angelo State as he was a quarterback in high school, so he still has some room to grow with breakout potential.
Drinkwitz said Saturday that receivers did a better job making contested catches, and a player with a 6-foot-4 frame like Chism offers a body that has a large catch radius. Chism also has gained eight pounds of muscle during camp, giving him more strength to leverage against defenders to make tough catches.
Logan Christopherson, redshirt junior TE
Another staple of Drinkwitz's Appalachian State offense was mixing in two tight-end sets. With the departure of Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri will need another threat at the position besides Daniel Parker Jr., who got a late start in the summer after recovering from an eye injury.
Christopherson played 11 games last season and featured in Missouri's short-yardage package. He earned an offensive player of the day award early in camp and could emerge as a secondary option who is more of a threat in the passing game alongside the former defensive lineman Parker, who specializes as a blocker. If Drinkwitz brings over those two tight-end sets, then both could complement each other.