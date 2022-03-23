Missouri wrapped up its Spring Game with its roster and depth chart far from settled, but fans and media got their clearest picture yet of what the opening day lineup could look like.
These are the Missourian’s picks for who Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz could put on the field when the Tigers’ season opens Sept. 3.
This lineup projection assumes Missouri’s opening-day roster will be what it is as of Wednesday, but it could include incoming freshmen who were not in spring camp. That is to say it does not include projected transfer additions. Sorry, JT Daniels fans.
Quarterback: Sam Horn
Neither Brady Cook nor Tyler Macon looked awful in the Spring Game, but neither inspired confidence that they could step in and be an effective starter. With Horn coming in soon and JT Daniels coming in for a visit, the path to playing time for either Cook or Macon is narrowing.
Drinkwitz said in February that when Horn arrives, he’ll be part of the quarterback competition. If he proves to be an upgrade over Cook and Macon in fall camp, experience won’t matter. Drinkwitz has made it clear that he’ll play the quarterback who gives him the best chance to win the game.
Even if Horn takes his lumps early, getting a chance to build in-game chemistry with Luther Burden, Dominic Lovett, Mekhi Miller and Ja’Marion Wayne will do wonders for the Tigers’ long-term prospects. If he proves he’s ready, or even somewhat close to it, it’d be a mistake to make Horn sit.
Running back: Nathaniel Peat
Ideally, this will be a by-committee approach with Cody Schrader, Elijah Young, B.J. Harris, Taj Butts and incoming freshman Tavorus Jones competing for playing time, but Peat — an All-Pac 12 kick returner — should get the bulk of the carries. It’s worth noting that Missouri wanted a by-committee approach to running back last year, too, until Tyler Badie’s play decided against that.
Peat showed off his explosiveness with a touchdown on an outside zone run during the Spring Game. Schrader’s contact balance stood out more than anything else a running back showed Saturday, but Peat’s speed experience at a Power Five level should earn him the No. 1 job.
Wide receiver: Luther Burden III, Dominic Lovett (slot), Tauskie Dove
Burden is as advertised. He has the body control to make NFL-level back-shoulder grabs and the speed to turn slants into touchdowns. He can take a swing pass and zoom up the field for 10 yards in an instant; his acceleration after the catch is strong. Burden is the best receiver on this team already, and he’s only going to get better.
Lovett also impressed at the Spring Game, reversing field on a screen for 60-plus yards and taking a tap-pass for a touchdown shortly thereafter. His ability to put a foot in the ground, cut upfield and go, as well as set up defenders for blocks and cuts, was impressive.
“I think we tried to do too much, too fast with Dominic [last year],” Drinkwitz said Monday. “I think we tried to move him around and didn’t let him settle into just getting good at something and growing his opportunities from there. … He’s played slot receiver the entire spring … and I think it’s really paid off for him.”
Dove brings experience and go-up-and-get-it ability to the equation, which is crucial for a young quarterback, and Drinkwitz shouted him out last week as someone who has looked dominant in spring camp. Mookie Cooper should be a factor, but the previous three as well as Chance Luper showed significantly more Saturday than he did.
Barrett Banister is still around as well, catching five-yard passes on third-and-four. He’s also, by all accounts, been a valuable locker room leader. Miller and Wayne should be quality, young depth pieces with a good chance to start down the line.
Tight end: Tyler Stephens
This is the position group with the most turnover from last season. Niko Hea medically retired. Daniel Parker Jr. transferred. Messiah Swinson transferred. No one else at the position caught a pass the entire season.
Buffalo transfer Stephens, Kibet Chepyator — who made the team in 2020 after a successful walk-on tryout — and redshirt freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp lead the group, for now. Stephens missed two weeks of spring camp after a high-ankle sprain he suffered in the second spring practice, but Drinkwitz has said his length, when healthy, is very helpful for Missouri’s offense.
Offensive line (left to right): Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado, Connor Tollison, Connor Wood, Hyrin White/Zeke Powell
This was Missouri’s starting lineup in full-squad Spring Game warmups, with Powell in because White is nursing an injury that Drinkwitz said has a chance to affect him in the fall. If White is healthy, right tackle is his, but Drinkwitz has expressed confidence in Powell, the starting left tackle in 2021.
“We’ve asked (Powell) to move to right tackle, to really develop, to learn that position,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s been days when it hasn’t looked good, but he keeps coming back every day. He’s not giving into the despair or the negativity, man, he keeps just fighting his butt off.”
Foster and Wood are senior leaders on this team. The former was one of the better tackles in the SEC last year, while the latter finished very strong after getting used to the Tigers’ outside zone-centric scheme.
At left guard, Delgado appears to have the upper hand over Luke Griffin for now. Ditto Tollison over Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar. Tollison was a key part of Drinkwitz’s first full recruiting class at Missouri (‘21), and him claiming the job would do wonders for the offensive line long-term.
Defensive end: Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire
In an ideal world, Missouri should have a ton of depth at this position, and therefore the ability to rotate liberally and keep everyone fresh.
Jeffcoat and McGuire, both seniors, should definitely start. Jeffcoat made first team All-SEC in 2020 and wasn’t quite as dominant in 2021, but he still finished with 10 tackles for loss. McGuire has improved every year, with six sacks last season, and received praise from Drinkwitz this past week.
“I think the way Isaiah McGuire practices every day, he’s challenging himself to be a dominant defensive end,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz also shouted out McGuire for his play in the Spring Game, along with redshirt freshman Arden Walker. Walker, who Drinkwitz flipped from Colorado, is one of a few redshirt freshmen with a chance at a rotational role, along with Ky Montgomery and Travion Ford, though Walker seems to have the upper hand for the most snaps of the three as of now.
Cannon York should factor into the rotation, too. As should Tyrone Hopper, a North Carolina graduate transfer.
Defensive tackle: Darius Robinson (nose), Jayden Jernigan (three-technique)
Robinson doesn’t have a typical nose tackle’s body type — he’s taller and leaner, at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds — but his combination of size and explosiveness has stood out every time he’s stepped on the field at Missouri. He’ll finally get a chance at a full-time starting job this year, and from the team’s comments about him, he might end up being a captain if Missouri elects more than one from the defense.
Jernigan is also undersized for his position, but his performance in Oklahoma State’s bowl game should excite Missouri fans. He profiles as an effective interior pass-rusher from the three-technique spot, along Realus George in his second year after transferring from the JUCO ranks.
“(Jernigan) really has natural pass-rush ability,” Drinkwitz said in February. “Does a great job of shocking and shedding blocks, and tracking the ball down in the run game, so, excited about what his potential is and looking forward to him creating competition within our room.”
Linebacker: Ty’Ron Hopper, Chad Bailey
Bailey missed the Spring Game with a separated shoulder that should be fine long-term, and Devin Nicholson recently earned a Drinkwitz shout-out for putting on weight and playing well in spring camp. However, Bailey started down the stretch last season when Missouri’s run defense improved dramatically, so he gets the nod here.
Hopper caught Missouri’s attention last season when he made 12 tackles against the Tigers in Columbia. He should add speed and tackling ability to the second level that Missouri hasn’t seen since Nick Bolton earned first team All-SEC two years in a row.
“When he transferred, I even went back to that game and I’m like, ‘How did I do against him?’” Wood said in February. “He got a few on us.”
Nicholson and Chuck Hicks should see playing time as well.
Cornerback: Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine , Dreyden Norwood
The secondary was the toughest position to project. With Rakestraw, Abrams-Draine and Martez Manuel out for spring camp, we have no idea how each member of the secondary fits into Blake Baker’s system. We do know, however, what that system is.
Baker uses two safeties, two corners and a “star” on the back end, as opposed to Wilks, who used a traditional slot corner as his nickelback (Abrams-Draine). The star acted like a slot corner on some plays but mostly lined up in the spot that a third linebacker would. For the Gold team during the Spring Game, it was Tyler Jones; for the Black team, it was Daylan Carnell.
Using Abrams-Draine as the star would be a waste of his talents as a cover corner. Not playing him on every down would be even more so. Even though he plays best in the slot, Baker should use him as the outside corner opposite Rakestraw when the star lines up like a third linebacker.
Rakestraw will return from his torn ACL in the fall, assuming no setbacks, and look to rebound from last season in which he struggled then got hurt, and build on his promising freshman year in 2020. Norwood is someone who Drinkwitz said in February is more of a developmental player, but by last week, the Missouri coach changed his tune.
“He’s really come in and asserted himself and he’s getting a ton of reps with the ones,” Drinkwitz said.
Norwood showed Missouri fans what Drinkwitz meant when he saved a touchdown with a pass break-up in the spring game. Missouri’s third corner spot should come down to him and DJ Jackson, but for now, it appears the Texas A&M transfer is ahead.
Safeties: Martez Manuel (strong), Joseph Charleston (free, star in three-safety sets), Jaylon Carlies (free)
Again, this is difficult to project, because with Manuel sidelined all spring, we don’t know who Baker prefers between Carlies, who had four interceptions last year but struggled with tackling at times, and Charleston — a Clemson transfer who had an excellent spring game. We also don’t know where each would play if they’re all on the field together.
We have a pretty good idea, however, that these are Missouri’s top three safeties and they should provide the Tigers with a formidable dime package, which would include the six defensive backs listed and Hopper as the lone off-ball linebacker.
Though he missed all of spring camp with a torn UCL, Manuel likely will return as a captain and will definitely return as one of Missouri’s best players. The Rock Bridge graduate burst onto the scene in 2020 with four tackles for loss against Alabama and hasn’t slowed down from there.
Kicker
: Harrison Mevis
He looked noticeably bigger at practice, and the numbers confirm: the Thiccer Kicker appears to be leaning into his nickname. Mevis has gained 21 pounds and is now listed at 257.
Is Mevis looking for more endorsement deals? Maybe. Has he eaten at least one Thiccer Kicker burger at Campus Bar and Grill per week? Unconfirmed.
Is he still really, really good at kicking field goals, though? Absolutely.
Punter: Jack Stonehouse
With Grant McKinniss gone, Stonehouse and Sean Koetting are competing for the job. I decided who I’d put as the starter in this article by watching each of their punts in the Spring Game — both had one — and seeing which went farther.
Stonehouse’s punt went 54 yards. Koetting’s went 45. This incredibly scientific process has determined that Stonehouse will be Missouri’s punter. Koetting should still do kickoffs.
Long snapper: Jake Hoffman
You can’t leave out the long snappers. There is no reason Hoffman shouldn’t return with the job. Junior Daniel Hawthorne will have to wait another year.