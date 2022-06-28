Missouri football is reportedly set to get a coaching boost on the offensive end in the form of an offensive analyst.
According to reporting from John Brice of FootballScoop on Monday, Brendan Boylan will join head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s staff. Boylan served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Division II side Notre Dame College in Euclid, Ohio.
With Boylan’s help leading the offense, the Falcons went 11-2 in 2021, making it to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Starting QB Chris Brimm threw for over 3,200 yards and 31 touchdowns across 13 games.
MU went 6-7 last season, falling to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Tigers open their 2022 campaign against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.