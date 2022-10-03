Growing up in Iowa, Grant Brix found a fandom for Seattle Seahawks’ center Austin Blythe.
Blythe, a former offensive lineman at Iowa, sat down with Brix at a post-prom event for Williamsburg High School earlier this year, and while the two could’ve spouted off on football, Blythe and Brix talked life.
Brix knows Blythe’s family well, and while he doesn’t have a personal relationship with Blythe, Brix’s interactions with the professional center have sprung a connection to who he looks up to the most.
Now in his junior season, Brix is eyeing his next opportunity with collegiate offers hitting the table. One of his early offers after recruitment opened close to a month ago was Missouri.
Assistant director of player personnel Kevin Pendleton was his first contact with the Tigers as Pendleton invited Brix to a Missouri home game before an offer was extended. From there, the conversations grew with Pendleton —and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson — calling Brix out of the blue one day with an offer.
“(Johnson) just liked the way I play, the way I fire off and that I’m aggressive,” Brix said.
Brix announced he received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 21. Since the summer, the offers have rolled in for the three-star offensive tackle.
Missouri is one of nine Power Five offers Brix has received while among the likes of Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Iowa and Iowa State interested in the sixth-best prospect in Iowa.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” Brix said. “You obviously have to prioritize schoolwork, so sometimes it takes me a while to get back, but it’s not terrible. It’s definitely manageable.”
Measuring out at 6-foot-6, 255-pounds, Brix is aware he can’t change his height, but with a goal to impact a college program, he hopes to reach 280-285 pounds by the end of high school.
A three-sport athlete, Brix doesn’t know if he will continue his wrestling and track careers during his senior year. But with goals to reach state on the mat and to throw over 50 feet in shot put, Brix still sets his sights on improving on all facets of his game.
“In football, I want to get a little bigger, a little stronger and probably work on my reach block a little more,” Brix said.
After visiting Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa, Brix has Missouri next on his list with an invitation for the Homecoming game against Vanderbilt. But this won’t be the first time Brix catches the Tigers in action, given his visit to Manhattan, Kansas, came the same week as Missouri’s loss to Kansas State.
“I’m just really excited for that game to get out and see what Missouri is all about,” Brix said.