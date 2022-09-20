The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5.

Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, has already drawn attention from multiple Southeastern Conference teams. His offers stretch from Alabama to Auburn to LSU, with Mississippi State also on his list.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

