The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5.
Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, has already drawn attention from multiple Southeastern Conference teams. His offers stretch from Alabama to Auburn to LSU, with Mississippi State also on his list.
Missouri’s chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel has been Hills’ main contact with the Tigers, noting the program admires his athleticism and strengths off the line and his hustle toward the ball.
“My sophomore season, I made simple mistakes like gap responsibilities or strength-wise things,” Hills said. “But during the offseason, I’ve really improved on me helping my team out and my strength coming into the game.”
Ranked the 38th-best defensive lineman in his class, 11th in Louisiana, Hills eyes the edge as his future position. And for the betterment of his play, he wants to work on consistently staying low to achieve that role.
“I’ve (been) working on my physique,” Hills said. “I feel like I should be in a different physique form, but (Trichel) said they like it. ... By the end of the season, I expect to see myself as No. 1 in the nation.”
With seven offers on the table, including Missouri, Hills doesn’t feel overwhelmed or worried about where he will be playing in two seasons. He is more focused on winning now with Lafayette Christian Academy after starting the season 3-0.
“I’m just really worried about winning my team another championship,” Hills said. “The offers are gonna come. We all know the offers are going to come for all of us, but right now, I’m just working to get a championship.
“Because when I first came into high school, my dream was having a ring every year, but last year, we couldn’t do it. So this year, we got to officially make it.”