Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri.
Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of recruitment. Trichel facetimed Lindsey earlier this month, offering the three-star recruit, and discussed a plan for him to visit Faurot Field this fall. Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and director of on-campus recruiting Olivia Ohlsen have also been in contact with Lindsey.
“A lot of them love the combination of the size, speed and power,” Lindsey said. “I’m only getting stronger and faster. I’m only 16, so definitely I could potentially grow more. I’m around 270 (pounds), and ... a lot of coaches give me like 230-240.
“They just like the relentless pace that I play with and always chasing after the ball and never giving up plays.”
Since his sophomore year, Lindsey is seeing strength improvements. Adding 50-70 pounds on his maxes, the junior mentioned how much easier his motions feel in his current shape on the field following a full offseason of conditioning.
Pending his physical growth over the next two seasons, Lindsey sees his future in a three-front defensive line or on the edge given his versatility and athleticism to stay on the field no matter the different play scheme.
The coaches he’s spoken with agree. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott complemented Lindsey’s future by adding he could play in a similar role to 2022 first-overall pick Travon Walker.
“(Scott) said he saw me playing more like Travon Walker did,” Lindsey said. “Like how they dropped him into coverage a little bit, and he was mainly an edge guy but could play everything.”
Hailing from Bryant, Arkansas, Lindsey holds offers from three other SEC programs — Arkansas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He isn’t worried about leaving his home state as he eyes a program that’s the best for him.
“(I want to) go to a place where they want me, and I want it to be where it feels more like a home than a team,” Lindsey said. “And somewhere to put me in a good position — even if I don’t make the League — for life.”