Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri.

Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of recruitment. Trichel facetimed Lindsey earlier this month, offering the three-star recruit, and discussed a plan for him to visit Faurot Field this fall. Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples and director of on-campus recruiting Olivia Ohlsen have also been in contact with Lindsey.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you