Missouri football continues to prepare for the 2022 season, hiring Olivia Ohlsen to its recruiting team. Ohlsen confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday.
Very excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the @MizzouFootball staff. Time to get to work! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/m5KUQJuRhF— Olivia Ohlsen (@olivia_ohlsen) February 1, 2022
Ohlsen will be the Director of On-Campus Recruiting for the Tigers. She joins MU with years of experience on the recruiting front, serving as LSU football's coordinator of recruiting operations since July 2018.
Prior to working in collegiate recruiting, she was staffed as an administrative assistant and marketing director for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association from 2016-18.