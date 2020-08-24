On Monday, The Associated Press released its first Top 25 Poll of the season, with seven Southeastern Conference programs listed.
The poll featured teams from conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12, which decided earlier this summer they would not be playing football this fall. All Division I teams were eligible for the preseason poll, but once the season gets underway, only teams scheduled to play in the fall will be eligible, leaving 76 programs.
The SEC's seven Top 25 programs include No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 25 Tennessee. Kentucky and Mississippi State also received votes.
The Wildcats would move into a Top 25 of only schools playing in the fall.
Five of those seven programs listed are set to square off against Missouri this season. The Tigers will host Alabama and Georgia and travel to LSU, Florida and Tennessee this fall. MU faces the two receiving votes, too, hosting Kentucky and traveling to face Mississippi State.
Missouri did not receive any votes in the preseason poll.
Missouri AD Sterk 'pretty dang optomistic' on chances of fall football
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk told reporters Monday via Zoom that he had a renewed optimism for the chances of a full fall football season.
"I'm back to being pretty dang optomistic about what's going on," Sterk said.
"I was talking to (men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin), and we need some sports to occur, some contests to occur," he added. "We've been going through the past six months, and it's just been crap the whole six months dealing with all these different issues and things, and we're missing the highs and lows of competition."
Missouri has made it through fall camp without any major coronavirus outbreaks or any postponements for practices.
Sterk reiterated the stance that if campus is operational, then fall sports will continue, but there is still some uncertainty because the status of campus will depend largely on the level of cases at MU. The university reported 159 active student cases on campus, but what those numbers look like over the next few weeks once classes are fully underway will play a large factor on the status of fall sports.
"I don't control the virus, but I think the next two weeks will really determine if we can get to that full (football) season, so we'll see from there," Sterk said. "Ask me in two weeks."
Athletic department to receive $2 million donation
Sterk also told reporters Monday that the athletic department will receive a $2 million gift from MU alumnus David Johnson and his wife, Sandra Castetter.
#Mizzou alum Dave Johnson will give a $2 million gift to the athletic department, AD Jim Sterk said.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 24, 2020
NEWS | #Mizzou Athletics Receives a $2M Gift from #Mizzou Graduate Dave Johnson!
Johnson, the founder of Kansas City-based restaurant Chicken N Pickle, graduated from Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1978.
"I want this donation to challenge others in the state and in the Mizzou community across the world to help support Mizzou Athletics during these challenging times," Johnson said in a release.