Former Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox is officially listed on the Ole Miss football roster. He announced yesterday via Twitter that his recruitment was closed but did not name a school.

Knox, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, has been a fixture of MU’s receiving corps since bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018. He caught 77 passes and scored five times as a Tiger.

This move leaves quarterback Connor Bazelak with three significant returners from his 2020 group of wide receivers as Tauskie Dove, Barrett Bannister and Keke Chism will return.

