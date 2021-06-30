Former Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox is officially listed on the Ole Miss football roster. He announced yesterday via Twitter that his recruitment was closed but did not name a school.
Knox, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, has been a fixture of MU’s receiving corps since bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018. He caught 77 passes and scored five times as a Tiger.
This move leaves quarterback Connor Bazelak with three significant returners from his 2020 group of wide receivers as Tauskie Dove, Barrett Bannister and Keke Chism will return.