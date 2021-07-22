Missouri running back Tyler Badie was named a nominee for the 2021 Allstate's Good Works Team on Thursday.

The team sets out to highlight players who participate in community service alongside academic and on-field success.

Badie has totaled almost 150 hours of community service during his time at Missouri. He has participated in Mizzou Impact, the Susan G. Komen Race and Freshmen Move-In.

“Giving back is a family tradition and we live by the motto, ‘To whom much is given, much is required,'" Badie said in a news release. “When I give back, the smile on the other person’s face and knowing I made an impact, inspires me and reminds me of why it’s so essential.”

