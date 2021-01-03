Missouri’s football season ended in peak 2020 fashion, as its Music City Bowl matchup was canceled due to a rise of positive COVID-19 tests within the Tigers’ program.
Still, Missouri managed to hang on and complete its 10-game conference-only slate in Eliah Drinkwitz’s inaugural season as coach. The Tigers finished 5-5 — No. 3 in the SEC East — beating rival Arkansas and defending national champion LSU along the way.
Below is a list of Missouri‘s end-of-season superlatives:
Offensive MVP: Larry Rountree III
Rountree was the lifeblood of Missouri’s offense in 2020.
When the Tigers won, Rountree averaged 129.6 yards per game. When they didn’t win, he averaged 64.8 yards.
In 2019, Rountree and running back Tyler Badie split an even load of carries and yards to serve as a tandem of running backs that led the Tigers’ ground game. Coming into 2020, it looked like Badie may have a dynamic role in the rushing attack.
Instead, it was all Rountree, who led the team in carries, rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. He was a workhorse, averaging 20.9 carries per game and he finished the year with 972 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. His 14 scores also allotted a team-leading 84 points.
Rountree’s season is best exemplified by his 37 carries against Kentucky when he was a crucial part of Missouri beating the Wildcats for the first time in six years.
Rountree finished the season on a seven-game scoring streak, and he leaves Missouri the program’s all-time leading non-quarterback rusher and No. 2 on the program’s list of all-time rushing touchdowns.
The senior has declared for the NFL Draft and will not be using his remaining year of eligibility, but the Tigers have running backs that could replace him, including Badie and Elijah Young.
Badie only had 242 rushing yards in 2020, although he was handed the ball just 48 times compared to Rountree’s 209 touches. He was also third on the team in receiving yards, with 333.
Young, a freshman, averaged 7.8 yards rushing on 10 attempts. The Tigers are also set to welcome De Smet product Taj Butts and BJ Harris into their stable of running backs next season.
Defensive MVP: Nick Bolton
Bolton’s impact was felt all over the defense this season.
He had a team-leading 95 tackles and also led the Tigers with eight tackles for loss. Bolton was second on the team in passes defended with five.
The junior had four 10-plus-tackle performances this year, including 17 tackles in a Week 2 loss to Tennessee and 14 tackles and two tackles for loss in a crucial win over South Carolina. His season notched him a first-team All-SEC appearance and multiple All-American honors.
Oddly enough, Bolton’s impact may be felt the most in 2021, when he’s no longer suiting up for Missouri. The junior declared for the 2021 NFL Draft ahead of Missouri’s canceled bowl appearance.
The Tigers will try to replace him with Devin Nicholson, who started alongside Bolton this season. He finished second-best in total tackles with 69 and had three tackles for loss, 11/2 sacks and one interception.
Program-defining player: Connor Bazelak
It’s hard to argue the “MVP” of this season being someone other than Bolton or Rountree, but it’s crucial to note how big Bazelak’s season was.
His stats weren’t eye-popping — 218-of-324 for 2,366 yards passing, seven touchdowns — but top of the country among freshman, and he took over the starting quarterback position in Week 3 after it looked to be Shawn Robinson’s in Week 1.
Most notable was the freshman’s consistency, which helped him land SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He also looks to be the next disciple in a long line of quarterbacks who have learned under Drinkwitz’s tutelage.
Most surprising offensive performance: The offensive line
The offensive line was the biggest question mark for Missouri ahead of the regular season.
At one point, Drinkwitz said he’d worked five different guards in five days during fall camp, and with Hyrin White having season-ending surgery ahead of Missouri’s Week 1 matchup with Alabama, it seemed unclear who would start for the Tigers upfront.
The trio of right tackle Larry Borom, right guard Case Cook and center Mike Maietti shored up half of the line all season. Left guard Xavier Delgado and left tackle Zeke Powell — who transferred from Coffeyville Community College in July — became dependable starters.
Bobby Lawrence, Luke Griffin and Javon Foster were also just a handful of backups who were called on to fill in throughout the season as well, whether stepping in because of injuries or COVID-19 issues.
Borom has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Tigers are set to return the rest of last year’s starters, including Maietti. The graduate transfer announced this month that he’ll be using his remaining year of eligibility. They’ll also return White, who should be able to fill at right tackle.
Most surprising defensive performance: Trajan Jeffcoat
Seeing as Jeffcoat wasn’t a part of the program at the season’s start, it’s pretty miraculous he ended the year with first team All-SEC honors.
On Oct. 5, 2019, Jeffcoat was dismissed from the program ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Troy, but he rejoined the team in late September, with some players “crying tears of joy” at his reinstatement, according to defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
The defensive end finished the year with 23 total tackles, a team-leading six sacks and a forced fumble.
Jeffcoat will return to the Tigers a redshirt junior in 2021, and he’ll be joined by eight new signees on the defensive line, including four-star defensive ends Travion Ford and Kyran Montgomery.
Top offensive newcomer: Keke Chism
Chism transferred to Missouri from Division II Angelo State during the summer and it was unclear what the 6-foot-4, 210-pound graduate transfer brought to mid-Missouri. However, after some preseason hype from Drinkwitz, expectations were rather high for someone who hadn’t played Division I football.
Admittedly, Chism was unimpressive for the first half of the season. He cemented himself as a bit of a letdown early on, as through three games, he had just four catches.
Chism’s performance picked up on the back end of the season, however, and he finished the year with 35 catches for a team-leading 458 yards and one touchdown. His emergence late showed the Tigers have a legitimate deep threat to pair with receiver Jalen Knox’s presence in the slot.
The graduate transfer announced earlier this week he’d be returning to the team in 2021.
Top defensive newcomer: Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw made for one of the first notable moments of the Drinkwitz’s era, as his commitment to the Tigers over his home-state Texas Longhorns and blue chip Alabama elicited shock and screams from an ecstatic Drinkwitz in a viral video.
After one season, it’s easy to see why Drinkwitz was so excited. Rakestraw’s team-leading six passes defended were tied for No. 6 in the country among freshman, and he played in nine games, normally as a starter.
Some matchups the true freshman took on throughout the season include: LSU’s Terrace Marshall, Georgia’s George Pickens and Heisman candidate DeVonta Smith.
Rakestraw’s ability to cement himself as a starter in year one puts him on a promising trajectory for the remainder of his college career.
Best moment of the season: Missouri’s walk-off win against Arkansas
There’s three moments that deserve consideration here:
- The Arkansas win.
- The Kentucky win.
- The LSU win.
The LSU win was significant on a national level because, of course, the Tigers defeated a defending national champion for a ranked win. Although, as was proven down the line, this LSU team was certainly not as talented as it was a season ago. If anything, the game proved to be a must-win game by season’s end.
The Kentucky game marked a huge milestone for Missouri as, for the first time in six seasons, it beat the Wildcats, which was something it never seemed capable of doing under former coach Barry Odom.
And Odom is a large part of what makes the Arkansas win so significant. It included the theatrics and the clutch moments against a much-improved Razorbacks squad, but it’s the way in which the Tigers pulled it out that’s crucial.
Much as Odom’s Missouri defense used to do, the Razorback defense crumbled on the final drive of the game against the Tigers’ offense.
It may be several seasons until we know whether or not Missouri made the right decision in moving on from Odom and hiring Drinkwitz, but this year’s Arkansas win certainly showed that Missouri made a step in the right direction moving on from its former head coach.