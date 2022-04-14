Missouri football will open its season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Memorial Stadium, according to a release from the team.
The game, a home matchup against Louisiana Tech, was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 1. It will air nationally on ESPNU for fans who can’t make it to Memorial Stadium, while those who do are encouraged to wear either black or gold, depending on which color their section is designated.
“What an exciting way to start the season and the Labor Day weekend,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said in the release. “We can’t wait to see a strong fan and student turnout for a national TV game under the lights of Faurot Field.”
In addition to getting on national TV and getting more eyes on the program, scheduling the game for Thursday provides a practical advantage for the Tigers. They’ll have two extra days to prepare for a key nonconference matchup against Kansas State the next week.
“Fans can visit Columbia on Thursday night and join us in creating yet another memorable experience for our student-athletes before enjoying the extended Labor Day weekend,” athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in the release. “We want to give our Tigers every chance to be successful and will take advantage of having an earlier report date and additional practice days leading into our road opener at Kansas State on Sept. 10.”
Missouri also announced that its game against Arkansas, also at Memorial Stadium, will be moved, as has become tradition, to Black Friday, Nov. 25, from Nov. 26. That puts the beginning of the game in conflict with the end of the U.S.-England World Cup group stage match, which begins at 1 p.m.