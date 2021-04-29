Missouri defensive back Jadarrius Perkins has entered the transfer portal, a spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian on Thursday.
Perkins spent a total of 92 days with the Tigers, as he announced his commitment to MU on January 27. He leaves Columbia having never played a game for Missouri.
The former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College player initially committed to Oregon on May 29 before re-opening his commitment in December. In two years at MGCCC, he had 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.
Perkins' departure leaves Missouri with 21 defensive backs on its roster, including sophomore Ennis Rakestraw, redshirt senior Shawn Robinson and junior Martez Manuel, among others.