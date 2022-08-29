Ennis Rakestraw Jr. embarks on a healthy season after appearing in only four games due to a season-ending ACL tear during his second year in the program. But as one of the starting corners on the defense, Rakestraw has matched up with freshman Luther Burden.

“(Burden) surprised me," Rakestraw said. "I respect how he came in. He came in humble, ready to work. He never came in with that five-star mentality.”

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

