Ennis Rakestraw Jr. embarks on a healthy season after appearing in only four games due to a season-ending ACL tear during his second year in the program. But as one of the starting corners on the defense, Rakestraw has matched up with freshman Luther Burden.
“(Burden) surprised me," Rakestraw said. "I respect how he came in. He came in humble, ready to work. He never came in with that five-star mentality.”
Earlier in the offseason, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz mentioned his excitement to see Rakestraw one-on-one with Burden. Those drills aren't available to the media, but Rakestraw described the two's drive the same, mentioning how they build off each other.
"The best comparison I'd say about matchups is that we are both competitive," Rakestraw said. "Me and Luther have the same mindset. We got chippy at times, but it was always good to work with each other."
Rakestraw added his relationship with defensive coordinator Blake Baker is like family. Through his rehab, Rakestraw had doubts of where he was going to play, but Baker reassured confidence in his cornerback.
"I always wondered where would I fit in this role," Rakestraw said. "(Baker) just gave me 100% confidence during my process and rehab. Like I say, he is a funny guy, but also when it's time to get to work, we get to work."