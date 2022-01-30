Missouri football welcomed two new faces Sunday morning.
The program landed commitments from former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Mathews from the transfer portal and three-star high school linebacker Carmycah Glass out of Monroe, Louisiana, the pair announced on Twitter.
This what yall wanted? LETS DO IT! #committed @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/CoJPVOIlhS— Ian Mathews🖤 (@Bigiannnn) January 30, 2022
#AGTG After a Great Official Visit with The University of Missouri I am excited to announce that I have received an offer and I am 100% COMMITTED🐯 #MizzouMade @CoachDjSmith @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachNoahJoseph pic.twitter.com/ibaKfr8NqL— Carmycah Glass (@carmycah_) January 30, 2022
Mathews was a star player out of Georgia in high school, recording 32½ tackles, 18½ tackles for loss, seven sacks and four quarterback pressures in his senior season at Pacelli. He was ranked as a three-star athlete, per 247Sports.
Glass was also a defensive star in his own right, posting 107 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his senior season at Ouachita Parish High School. He was named the defensive MVP for the Lions.