Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones

 Courtesy of UH Athletics

Former University of Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones will join Missouri in the same role next season, MU announced Wednesday.

The hiring comes after former Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson left the Tigers to take the same role with Purdue last month.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

