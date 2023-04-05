Former University of Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones will join Missouri in the same role next season, MU announced Wednesday.
The hiring comes after former Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson left the Tigers to take the same role with Purdue last month.
A 15-year coaching veteran, Jones joins coach Eli Drinkwitz’s staff after four seasons with the Cougars. While coaching Houston’s offensive line coach, Jones also served as the co-offensive coordinator in the 2019 and 2020 seasons and as its run-game coordinator from 2021-22.
“I’m extremely thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity,” Jones said in a news release. “As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC you get to do that every day.”
Prior to Houston, Jones was the offensive line coach for East Carolina, California and Texas Tech. He also played center for the Red Raiders from 2003-06, starting 22 games and earning a honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a junior.
While in Houston, Jones helped five offensive linemen earn All-American Athletic Conference honors. Last season, PFF rated the Cougars as the top pass-blocking team in their conference. Houston’s offensive line helped freshman running back Alton McCaskill IV lead all freshman running backs with 16 rushing touchdowns, and earnAAC Rookie of the Year.
“Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football,” Drinkwitz said in a release. “Adding a veteran coach with Brandon’s background will be a tremendous asset.”
Jones has a tall task improving a unit that struggled for much of the 2022 season,
The Tigers recently wrapped up their spring practices, meaning Jones will not have a full practice with the unit fall camp. The new coach will have offseason workouts to get to know his players, and also get to know first-year offensive coordinator Kirby Moore’s new playbook.
Jones, however, earned two novel character reviews.
“Brandon is one of the top offensive line coaches in college football,” former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a release. “Everywhere he has been, he has done a phenomenal job recruiting and developing NFL caliber offensive linemen. ... Brandon is a tremendous coach and an even better person, and the university of Missouri is lucky to have him on board.”
“Brandon Jones is an outstanding football coach and person,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in the release. “He played for me at Texas Tech and then coached with me at Cal. He is an extremely intelligent, humble and hardworking individual who cares deeply about his players and makes them better in all aspects of the game. He is also an excellent recruiter. Brandon will be a great addition to Missouri.”