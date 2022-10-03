Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis bounced back in the best way possible in front of the Tigers' largest crowd since 2019. After missing what would have been a game-winning kick against Auburn on Sept. 24, Mevis totaled 16 points for Missouri on Saturday en route to winning Southeastern Conference Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
The junior placekicker nailed two kicks of 40 or more yards and two of 50 or more, becoming the only FBS kicker with three makes of 50 or more yards this year. His 56-yard make marked the nation's best this season and matched his career high, from Boston College in 2021.