Missouri has a quarterback for its Class of 2024: Daniel Kaelin, a three-star prospect from Nebraska.
Kaelin is rated as the No. 494 player in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 30 quarterback. He had offers from Colorado, Nebraska and North Carolina, among others.
Kaelin stands at 6-foot-2. He picked up 3,361 total yards and 39 total touchdowns in his junior season at Bellevue West High School, according to his Hudl page. He is rated as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 player in the state of Nebraska, per 247 Composite.
247 national recruiting analyst Alan Trieu projects Kaelin as a Power-Five starter, comparing him to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Kaelin joins offensive tackle Ryan Jostes, who committed to MU on Saturday, and tight end Whit Hafer in the Tigers’ Class of ‘24 thus far. The Tigers are expected to pursue higher-profile prospects for the class, like five-star Lee’s Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri.
As far as Missouri’s quarterback room, Kaelin likely will compete with some combination of Sam Horn, Jake Garcia and Gabarri Johnson for long-term starting jobs. Brady Cook’s final year of eligibility is in 2024.