Daniel Kaelin

Daniel Kaelin

Missouri has a quarterback for its Class of 2024: Daniel Kaelin, a three-star prospect from Nebraska.

Kaelin is rated as the No. 494 player in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 30 quarterback. He had offers from Colorado, Nebraska and North Carolina, among others.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you