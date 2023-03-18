Missouri added its fourth Class of 2024 commit in Hazelwood Central defensive lineman Tionne Gray, the player announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Gray is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and others.
Gray was present at MU's spring game in Columbia on Saturday and committed shortly after the game's conclusion. The Tigers were the second program to extend an offer to Gray, offering back in July 2022.
He was a stalwart along the Hawks' interior defensive front in 2022, totaling 27 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Gray is the third in-state player to join the 2024 class, but the first defensive prospect and first four-star recruit. Daniel Kaelin, a quarterback prospect out of Nebraska, joined the class Monday. Joplin tight end Whit Hafer and Washington, Missouri, offensive lineman Ryan Jostes were the first players to commit to the Tigers' next class.