Missouri added its fourth Class of 2024 commit in Hazelwood Central defensive lineman Tionne Gray, the player announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Gray is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and others.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

