Four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The class of 2023 recruit visited MU last weekend before announcing his commitment on Twitter.
Johnson ranks No. 14 of quarterbacks in his class and fifth in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports. Recruited by coach Bush Hamdan, Johnson informed Hamdan about his commitment first and was not worried about the distance between Tacoma and Columbia, he told 247Sports.
In his 2021 junior season, Johnson threw for 2,222 yards on 130 of 207 passes with 28 touchdowns through the air and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 737 yards on 118 attempts with 15 touchdowns.
Johnson received Power Five offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Oregon and other Pac-12 programs.
Missouri quarterback target commits South Florida
Gerry Bohanon announced Sunday his commitment to South Florida. The former Baylor quarterback entered the transfer portal April 27 and visited Missouri last Sunday.
Bohanon joins Jayden Daniels and JT Daniels as possible quarterback transfers committing elsewhere. With three quarterbacks rostered, Missouri anticipates the arrival of freshman Sam Horn this summer.