As the early signing period looms, Missouri football continues adding to a surprising 2021 class.
On Friday, Dominic Lovett became the latest addition, as the receiver from East St. Louis announced he was flipping his commitment from Arizona State to Missouri.
"I'd like to thank all of the schools that recruited me and offered me the chance to play the game I love and the opportunity to grow as a student-athlete on and off the field," Lovett tweeted Friday. "With that being said ... I will be ... furthering my Academic & Football Career at (the) University of Missouri."
@CoachDrinkwitz @BushHamdan @DarrenSunkett @hamitchom @EDGYTIM @TerryHawthorne1 @tfenton314 @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @EstlMaco5 #Lou2DaZou🐯
Lovett is listed as a four-star prospect on both 247Sports and Rivals. He's the No. 4 recruit in the state of Illinois and the No. 55 receiver in the country. He is also a teammate of four-star quarterback Tyler Macon, who committed to Missouri on March 13.
The announcement makes Lovett the 21st commitment of Missouri's '21 class. He's the seventh commit from the greater St. Louis area.
Before Lovett's commitment, Missouri's 2021 class ranked No. 30 in the country and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports. Missouri's 2020 class was No. 50 in the nation and No. 13 in the conference.
This may not be the last recruit Missouri nabs for its '21 class, either. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on his Tiger Talk radio show on Thursday that the Tigers have five recruits they are "really recruiting hard right now." Drinkwitz said if Missouri can't land those recruits, it'll "hit the transfer portal hard." Friday morning, Drinkwitz took to Twitter to add fuel to those fires.
"Who else likes early Christmas presents?!? #MerryFlipMas," Drinkwitz tweeted.
— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 11, 2020
Lovett's flip isn't unprecedented either. According to previous Missourian reporting, Lovett's coach, Darren Sunkett, told St. Louis sports radio host Frank Cusamano in late June that Missouri was at the top of Lovett's list. Sunkett said he'd "bet a milkshake" both Lovett and Keontez Lewis, another East St. Louis receiver, end up in Columbia.
On July 9, Lewis committed to UCLA. A three-star recruit, Lewis has offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Illinois as well as Missouri.
The early signing period for 2021 Division I football recruits begins Wednesday and ends next Friday.