Missouri got commitment news, Pac-12 After Dark edition, from Oregon defensive tackle transfer Kristian Williams on Tuesday night.
After recording 16 tackles for the Ducks last season, Williams entered the transfer portal. He was in Columbia last weekend on an official visit, PowerMizzou reported.
The Tigers also recruited Williams when he was in high school. Former Missouri coach Barry Odom offered the three-star recruit out of Memphis before he signed with Oregon.
He notched nine tackles in his first two seasons. Missouri has now added six defensive lineman onto its 2022 roster.
Coming out of high school in the 2019 class, he was the No. 16-ranked player in Tennessee and originally committed to Minnesota prior to signing with Oregon.