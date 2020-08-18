Missouri football will not announce who is starting at quarterback ahead of its Week 1 matchup with Alabama, Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday.
“I’ll just break the news for y’all now: I ain’t announcing it,” he said. “So don’t worry about it.”
The Missouri coach also noted that he’s never had this approach going into a football season and that the secrecy of the decision will be used as an advantage for the Tigers.
Drinkwitz said he’s “creating a workload” for somebody in not announcing a QB1.
“The person who’s going to play us first has no idea if they’re going to scout Washington tape, UAB tape, TCU tape, App State tape, N.C. State tape,” he said. “They don’t know which quarterback to prepare for. Whether they’re going to watch high school tape for a kid, watch the Arkansas game from last year, the Georgia game from last year or a TCU game from two years ago.
“So, poor GAs and QCs.”
Missouri has four quarterbacks listed on its 2020 roster: redshirt juniors Shawn Robinson and Taylor Powell, redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak and freshman Brady Cook.
Robinson transferred to MU from TCU ahead of the 2019 season and sat out the year because of NCAA transfer rules. Before that, he spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs and played in 13 games. In Robinson’s sophomore year at TCU, he passed for more than 1,300 yards.
Powell — a Fayetteville, Arkansas, product — has played in 12 games the last two seasons, passing for 431 yards. Bazelak played in three games and started one during his redshirt season.
Cook, who went to Chaminade High School in St. Louis, committed to Missouri in September 2018.
Missouri is scheduled to host Alabama on Sept. 26 to kick off its 2020 season.