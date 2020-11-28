Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz reminded players of the team’s loss against Vanderbilt last season with newspapers all around the team facilities and the team’s lockers. Players saw the headline “Knocked out in Nashville” and a picture of running back Tyler Badie.
The team seemed to take the message and made quick work of the Commodores with a 41-0 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“I just took it personal because it was my face up there in the whole team room,” Badie said. “So everyone looked around at me. So I just knew I had to do something about it, and this team, we had a chip on our shoulder from the beginning.”
The one-sided performance meant Sarah Fuller, the SEC champion Vanderbilt goalkeeper-turned-kicker, didn’t get to make her debut as the first female Power Five college football player until she kicked off the second half.
“Anytime you break a barrier or do something, it’s to be commended,” Drinkwitz said. “It takes courage to do that. And for her to have the courage to come out Monday and be a part of a football team knowing that it’s going to be a barrier broken, that’s awesome.”
That was her only action of the day after the Missouri defense put together a shutout and a second straight dominant performance. In Ryan Walters’ return to the sideline, the unit allowed only 196 yards.
Vanderbilt drove to midfield on its first posession, but back-to-back stops turned a third-and-1 into a turnover on downs, giving Missouri the ball in Vanderbilt territory.
The Tigers never looked back after that turnover and took a 7-0 lead six plays later. The offense had only 34 points combined in its last two games, but the unit got some momentum back with 41 points and more than 600 yards Saturday after a dissapointing last couple of weeks.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak replicated the decision-making he showed in the team’s wins over LSU and Kentucky, while Keke Chism and Tauskie Dove emerged as the team’s two best outside receivers.
Dove had a career-high eight receptions, all in the first half, for 62 yards, while Chism had five grabs for 67 yards. Both were able to create seperation and make contested catches to help the offense move the chains.
The return of offensive lineman Xavier Delgado and Larry Borom showed in more time for Bazelak to throw and a breakout performance from running back Larry Rountree III.
“They played their butts off today, and every play I scored on it was the same play, but the blocking from the O-line was so so good that I was able to, you know, make one guy miss, and it was a touchdown,” Rountree said.
Rountree was able to evade multiple defenders and finished the day with 160 yards and three scores, both season highs.
“He’s not gonna give an inch,” Drinkwitz said. “He plays the way a running back is supposed to play. Every yard he’s gonna make, he’s gonna punish the defense and refuse to go down, and that’s why I love him.”
Missouri was able to use both of its running backs in the offense, with Badie catching seven passes for 102 yards. Badie was able to shake his label as the infamous subject of the team’s reading material and was the team’s first 100-yard receiver of the season, consistently making Vandy defenders miss as an outlet out of the backfield.
“It’s awesome as a quarterback, because you can throw it 2 yards and then get 20 or 25,” Bazelak said.
The performance might have been the unit’s best of the season, if not for a couple of miscues in the first half. Kicker Harrison Mevis had a field goal hit the left upright in the first quarter before making his next two kicks, while Bazelak missed Barrett Banister on fourth down near the red zone.
Nick Bolton continued his All-American campaign with six tackles and a sack in the first quarter. His play and the play of Devin Nicholson helped the defense make up for any offensive mistakes early by not allowing Vanderbilt to get inside the Missouri 40-yard line for the entire first half. The starting defense sat for most of the second half, and Bolton finished with nine tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
Missouri now has more SEC wins than it had all of last season and has an opportunity to add to that total over the next couple of weeks. Its total of four is the most former head coach Barry Odom won in his tenure, but Missouri only played eight conference games during those seasons.
If Missouri wins any more conference games, it would be the program’s most since Gary Pinkel and Missouri won seven conference games and won SEC East titles in 2013 and 2014.
Next, Missouri faces Arkansas and Odom, the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, Saturday at Memorial Stadium.