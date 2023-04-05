Former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones was hired by Missouri to the same role, the team announced Wednesday.
The hiring comes after former MU offensive line coach Marcus Johnson left the Tigers to take the same position at Purdue last month.
A 15-year coaching veteran, Jones joins coach Eli Drinkwitz’s staff after four seasons with the Cougars. While coaching Houston’s offensive line, Jones also served as the co-offensive coordinator during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and as its run-game coordinator from 2021-22.
“I’m extremely thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity,” Jones said in a news release. “As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC, you get to do that every day.”
Prior to his stint at Houston, Jones was the offensive line coach at East Carolina, California and Texas Tech. He also played center for the Red Raiders from 2003-06, starting 22 games and earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a junior.
While at Houston, Jones helped five offensive linemen earn All-American Athletic Conference honors. Last season, PFF rated the Cougars as the top pass-blocking team in the conference. Houston’s offensive line helped Alton McCaskill IV lead all freshman running backs with 16 rushing touchdowns, earning him the AAC’s Rookie of the Year honor.
“Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football,” Drinkwitz said in the release. “Adding a veteran coach with Brandon’s background will be a tremendous asset.”
Jones has a tall task in improving a unit that struggled for much of the 2022 season.
The Tigers recently wrapped up their spring practices, meaning Jones will not have a full practice with the unit until fall camp. He will have offseason workouts to get to know his players and first-year offensive coordinator Kirby Moore’s playbook.
Jones, however, earned two novel character reviews.
“Brandon is one of the top offensive line coaches in college football,” former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said in the release. “Everywhere he has been, he has done a phenomenal job recruiting and developing NFL caliber offensive linemen. ... Brandon is a tremendous coach and an even better person, and the University of Missouri is lucky to have him on board.”
“Brandon Jones is an outstanding football coach and person,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes added in the release. “He played for me at Texas Tech and then coached with me at Cal. He is an extremely intelligent, humble and hardworking individual who cares deeply about his players and makes them better in all aspects of the game. He is also an excellent recruiter. Brandon will be a great addition to Missouri.”