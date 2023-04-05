Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones

 Courtesy of UH Athletics

Former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones was hired by Missouri to the same role, the team announced Wednesday.

The hiring comes after former MU offensive line coach Marcus Johnson left the Tigers to take the same position at Purdue last month.

