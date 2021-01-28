Missouri football officially hired Jethro Franklin as its new defensive line coach Thursday morning, the team announced in a release.
The move comes one week after Missouri’s hire of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Like Wilks, Franklin arrives in Columbia with a wealth of NFL coaching experience. He had been assistant defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks since 2018, and before coached the Oakland Raiders’ defensive line. His most recent job in college football was with Miami in 2014.
He replaces Brick Haley, who had been with the program since 2017. The move leaves cornerbacks coach David Gibbs as the only coach with more than one year on staff.
"Jethro Franklin will be a valuable addition to our football program," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in the release. "His expertise at both the NFL and collegiate levels will be invaluable on the recruiting trail and in the development of our defensive line."
Franklin will take over a line that brings back much of its production from 2020. Senior tackles Markell Utsey and Kobie Whiteside are both using their extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic , and Wilks cited end Trajan Jeffcoat as someone he expects the defense to build around in his introductory press conference Monday. Jeffcoat had a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign where he recorded six sacks.
"I am very excited to be coaching the Defensive Line at the University of Missouri,” Franklin said in the release. “We want to maintain a relentless pursuit to find a competitive edge. Our definition of competition is striving for excellence, and that's what we will continue to work towards each and every day.”
Franklin, 55, played college football at Fresno State and spent one season in the NFL with Seattle in 1989.