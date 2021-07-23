Missouri was picked to finish fourth in the SEC East in the preseason media poll Friday, behind Georgia, Florida and Kentucky. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and center Michael Maietti were the only Tigers to make any of the All-SEC teams. Jeffcoat to the second team and Maietti the third.
Missouri finished third in the East in the past season, a game ahead of Kentucky. Florida won the division and Georgia finished second.
Defending national champion Alabama was picked to win both the West and the entire SEC, receiving 84 of 129 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide also boasted 16 All-SEC selections.
Jeffcoat, a redshirt junior, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when he had six sacks, 18 tackles and seven quarterback hurries. Maietti transferred to Missouri from Rutgers before the 2020 season and was a reliable piece on the O-line. The graduate student was also named to the Rimington Trophy Award watchlist Friday, as one of the top offensive linemen in the country.