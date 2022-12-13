Mississippi State announced Tuesday the passing of its head coach, Mike Leach, who suffered from complications from a heart condition that hospitalized him Sunday.
Leach started his collegiate coaching career in 1987 as an offensive line coach at Cal Poly. He climbed into the Southeastern Conference for a second time in 2020, being named the Bulldogs' 34th head coach.
Working at Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Washington State prior to Mississippi State, Leach impacted many careers of current coaches and players around college football and at the professional level.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was active on Twitter since Sunday, offering his thoughts and prayers to Leach and his family.
Drinkwitz didn't cross paths with Leach at any program he worked at, but the Tigers faced the Bulldogs in 2020 — the first season both were head coaches in the SEC.
Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker also took to social media to remember Leach. Baker never coached with Leach either, but he was on staff at LSU when it faced Mississippi State in 2021.
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was also heartbroken by the news. Rakestraw received an offer from Washington State — where Leach coached at the time — in high school.
Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel admired Leach's innovative offense he brought to the programs he coached in the past two decades with his Air Raid scheme. Pinkel didn't coach with Leach, but the two battled against each other in the Big 12, where Leach was Texas Tech's head coach from 2000-09.
Former Missouri offensive coordinator and current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel also was quick to release a statement for his former coach. Heupel was the quarterback at Oklahoma in 1999 — when Leach was the Sooners' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Alex Grinch, Missouri's safeties coach from 2012-14 and a graduate assistant from 2002-04, coached under Leach for three seasons at Washington State as the Cougars' defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Grinch joined Leach in 2015. Since, he's worked as a defensive coordinator under Lincoln Riley, another Leach disciple, at Oklahoma and USC.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also weighed in.