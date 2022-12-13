Mississippi State announced Tuesday the passing of its head coach, Mike Leach, who suffered from complications from a heart condition that hospitalized him Sunday.

Leach started his collegiate coaching career in 1987 as an offensive line coach at Cal Poly. He climbed into the Southeastern Conference for a second time in 2020, being named the Bulldogs' 34th head coach.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you