Missouri and Kansas State face off at the line of scrimmage (copy)

Missouri and Kansas State face off at the line of scrimmage Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Tigers lost 40-12.

 Valeryia Zakharyk/Missourian

Missouri footbali redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts.

It was Tollison's first start in that kind of environment, one in which he struggled to hear — let alone communicate with  — his teammates along the offensive line. Fellow lineman Zeke Powell called that experience the best teacher, especially for his younger teammates playing in a difficult road setting for the first time.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

