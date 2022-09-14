Missouri footbali redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts.
It was Tollison's first start in that kind of environment, one in which he struggled to hear — let alone communicate with — his teammates along the offensive line. Fellow lineman Zeke Powell called that experience the best teacher, especially for his younger teammates playing in a difficult road setting for the first time.
“There’s nothing words can describe until you’re out there,” Powell said. “You can always say it will be loud, but then you get out there and you’re still going to say ‘Damn, it’s loud.’”
How to better deal with crowd noise, like they had to do inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, was one of many lessons Missouri’s offense learned amid its first true test of the 2022 season.
Tollison discussed the importance of over-communication along the offensive line and offense as an entire unit, especially when playing in the SEC environments they will endure later this season.
“We just want to have 11 players doing the right thing,” Tollison said. “We had one guy here and one guy there. On offense that might be something that stands out. ... When someone doesn’t do their job and the quarterback gets sacked, it’s not good.”
After a few days of film, quarterback Brady Cook took the lectern to discuss the lessons he took from his 128-yard, two interception day in Manhattan, Kansas.
“I didn’t play well enough,” Cook said. “I didn’t play to the standard, the entire offense struggled to find a rhythm and we got our butts beat.”
When asked to expand, Cook talked about working on his footwork in the pocket and improving his accuracy. He knows he needs to be better and believes he will show improvement against Abilene Christian this weekend.
“I need to connect with my star receivers and give them the chance to make plays,” Cook said.
Like Cook and Tollison, freshman receiver Luther Burden started his first true road game against a Power Five opponent. He learned plenty of lessons himself after finishing the day with two touches for just nine total yards.
“It’s a learning curve,” Burden said. “Especially playing in the SEC where it’s a new opponent every week. I’m still continuing to get better.”
He added: “We can’t start slow. We didn’t put up many points, so we have to do better there.”
While each of the Tigers' offensive players who spoke Wednesday afternoon were self-critical, they also pointed out a few positives from the weekend.
Cook brought up how the defense stepped up, giving him and his offense confidence. Powell called the offensive execution better, although that too is developing. And, tasked with defending sixth-year nose guard Eli Huggins, Tollison mentioned how he grew individually against the “most talented player he had ever faced.”
“You can’t change what happened last week, the only thing we can do is practice our execution and make sure what we put on film this week is what we want people to see,” Powell said.
Still, none of that overshadows what happened on the field: a thorough 40-12 beatdown on the road. The offense knows it must start games faster and find a way to get its ground game involved again. Accepting internal criticism and growing from it is a must, especially so early into the season.
“We can’t overreact,” Cook said. “There are a lot of teams in college football going through this. We can’t let it be our end-all, be-all. I want to correct stuff, but not overreact like it’s the end of the season.”