Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Terez Hall
After barely playing against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football two weeks ago, Hall notched the start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He made the most of it, recording 12 solo tackles, 13 total, in 63 defensive snaps played according to pro football reference. Hall had not started for the New England Patriots since their 23-17 win over the Ravens on Nov. 15. The Patriots have an inter-divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Markus Golden
Golden nearly halted a second quarter Philadelphia Eagles drive when he tackled Jalen Reagor for a 10-yard loss in the red zone. Although the Eagles would go on to score a touchdown, the Cardinals won the game. Golden finished with five tackles and one quarterback hit. The Cardinals play the 49ers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday as they look to improve their playoff hopes.
Aldon Smith
For the second straight week, Smith had a fumble recovery. Unlike last week, he did not return it for a touchdown. Other than that, Smith was relatively quiet Sunday, recording zero tackles and one quarterback hit. The Dallas Cowboys have a key divisional showdown against the Eagles on Sunday.
Drew Lock
After his best performance of the year against the Carolina Panthers, Lock followed it up by completing 20-of-32 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked three times and rushed for 37 yards with one fumble. The Broncos were no match for the Bills, losing 48-19. Lock and the Broncos will look to sweep the season series against the Chargers on Sunday.
Connor McGovern
The New York Jets may have lost their lead for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but they got a win. McGovern played in all of the Jets offensive snaps in the win over the LA Rams. They will look to make it two in a row against the Browns on Sunday.