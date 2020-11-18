Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Terez Hall
Hall notched his second straight start for the New England Patriots on Sunday.
He and former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche saw snaps at the LB position, and Hall recorded a career-high 10 tackles, including eight solo tackles.
The Patriots pulled off an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football,” and Cris Collinsworth said during the broadcast that Hall made an impression on him.
Sheldon Richardson
Sunday’s Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns matchup was delayed for more than 30 minutes, but Richardson didn’t miss a beat.
The defensive tackle combined with Myles Garrett to sack quarterback Deshaun Watson for a 5-yard loss on third down during the Texans’ first drive of the game.
He finished with six tackles and two quarterback hits in a dominant defensive performance. The team only allowed seven points the entire game.
He has 38 tackles and 3½ sacks this season.
Drew Lock
Lock struggled against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed under 50% of his passes while tossing four interceptions and only one touchdown in a 37-12 loss.
Lock missed practice Wednesday after suffering an injury to the ribs, and his status for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins is uncertain.
Mitch Morse
Morse did not play on Sunday but was active for the Buffalo Bills in their 32-30 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
It was deemed strictly a football decision made by the coach. He had previously battled a concussion after playing every offensive snap in the first seven games for the Buffalo Bills.
Kendall Blanton
Blanton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He has been a member of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad this year.