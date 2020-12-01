Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Drew Lock
Lock made headlines away from the football field this week. The Denver Broncos quarterback, along with the rest of the QB room, missed the game against the New Orleans Saints because of COVID-19 protocols that deemed all of them close contacts to someone who tested positive. Lock released a statement one hour before kickoff and apologized for “letting our masking slip” and making an “honest mistake, but one I will own.”
Lock’s mother, Laura Lock, also took to Twitter to defend her son and called out people who were criticizing him.
Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton started for the Broncos at quarterback and only completed one pass in a 31-3 loss. After the quarterbacks tested negative Tuesday, they are set to return to practice Wednesday.
The Broncos face Lock’s hometown Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
Markus Golden
Golden recorded his first career interception against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The six-year NFL veteran picked off Cam Newton in the first quarter. The Arizona Cardinals capitalized three plays later and opened up a 7-0 lead. He finished with four tackles in an eventual 20-17 loss. Since joining the Cardinals, he has already notched 10 tackles, which is as many as he had in seven games with the New York Giants before being traded back to Arizona.
Sheldon Richardson
Richardson had a pass breakup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but other than that, he was relatively quiet Sunday. He had one tackle and now has 43 on the season. The Browns have won three consecutive games and square off against the Tennessee Titans in a matchup of 8-3 teams next week.
Terez Hall
Hall continues to be a surprise spark in the middle of the Patriots defense. In his fourth game with the team, Hall recorded seven tackles, five solo, after playing in 41% of the team’s defensive snaps. The Patriots are 3-1 since he has joined the active roster, and he has 27 tackles thus far.
Aldon Smith
While the Cowboys looked like a mess on Thanksgiving, Smith continued to contribute. He had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit to go along with four tackles. He will attempt to slow down the Baltimore Ravens offense next week on the road.