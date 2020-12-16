Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Markus Golden
Since Golden joined the Cardinals midseason, he has looked like a better player than the one who began the season playing minimal snaps for the New York Giants. Against his former team Sunday, he had an 11-yard sack that forced a fumble. He returned the ball for 30 yards and the Cardinals went on to win 26-7. That was his third career fumble recovery and seventh forced fumble. The Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Drew Lock
At this point, it’s impossible to know what the Denver Broncos have with Lock. After throwing an interception in seven straight games, Lock put on his best performance of the season. He completed 21 of 27 for 280 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on the season and has completed 57% of his passes. He faces the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST.
Aldon Smith
For just the second time since Oct. 11, the Dallas Cowboys picked up a victory, and Smith was a major contributor on defense. He recovered a fumble and ran it back 78 yards for a touchdown to extend the Cowboys' lead to 10-0 in the first quarter. That was Smith’s first fumble recovery since 2013 and fifth longest in team history. He also recorded three tackles against a Cincinnati Bengals team that managed only seven points.
Tre’Vour Wallace-Sims
The former Missouri offensive lineman made his debut on special teams for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. While the Jaguars ultimately lost to the Tennessee Titans 31-10, Wallace-Simms became the sixth Missouri player to make his debut in 2020, joining Albert Okwuegbunam, Terez Hall, Trystan Colon-Castillo, Yasir Durant and Jordan Elliott.
Yasir Durant
Durant played in an NFL career-high 24 offensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He saw increased usage because of the injury to Mike Remmers, who left the game with a back injury. Durant may be relied on against the New Orleans Saints next week if the Chiefs are again hobbled by injuries.
Sheldon Richardson
Richardson showed no signs of cramping against the Baltimore Ravens. Although Monday night’s thriller in Cleveland was not a defensive showdown, he recorded a sack and had three tackles. Richardson has 4.5 sacks on the year for a much-improved Cleveland Browns team.
Mitch Morse
Morse, an offensive lineman, got in on the fumble recovery party. He notched his first career recovery after Josh Allen was sacked and lost the football. Morse played in more than 80% of the team’s snaps according to pro football reference, and Allen was only sacked one time.