Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Drew Lock
After the Denver Broncos’ offense showed little life in the first three quarters Sunday, Lock found his rhythm. Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 24-3 with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, running back Phillip Lindsay brought the Broncos within two scores. Lock threw his fifth interception of the season on the team’s next drive but was lifted by a red zone interception from the defense.
He found college teammate Albert Okwuegbunam for a nine-yard touchdown with 11:48 to play in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to seven. The Chargers responded with a field goal, but two plays later, Daesean Hamilton scampered for 40 yards on a pass from Lock to cut the lead to three. The Broncos got one final shot, trailing by six with 2:34 to play, and Lock orchestrated a drive down the one-yard line. On the game’s final snap, Lock rolled to his right, a play similar to his fourth-down run that was stopped short against Oklahoma State in his final collegiate game. He found wide receiver K.J. Hamler for the game-winning touchdown.
It was the fourth-largest comeback win in franchise history, as the Broncos moved to 3-4 on the season. They head to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons on Sunday.
Albert Okwuegbunam
Okwuegbunam caught his first career NFL touchdown pass from Lock to trim the Chargers’ lead to seven. It was his only catch of the game, but it came at an opportune time. Later, with seven seconds remaining, Lock turned to Okwuegbunam in the back of the end zone and the tight end drew a pass interference call that set up the eventual winning play.
Okwuegbunam has ten catches for 114 yards in his rookie season so far.
Charles Harris
Harris’ evening on Thursday ended early after he was ejected for a hit to the head of Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Atlanta Falcons defensive end defended one pass before his exit. Harris was not suspended for next week’s game against the Broncos.
Mitch Morse
Morse left the Buffalo Bills’ divisional matchup against the New England Patriots early after he suffered his fifth career concussion on the team’s first series. It was the first time Morse missed an offensive snap during the 2020 season as he was ruled out for the game.
Jordan Elliott and Sheldon Richardson
Although the Cleveland Browns offense looked lifeless against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon, the defense only allowed one touchdown in the loss. Elliott had four combined tackles, doubling his season total. Richardson also had four combined tackles and one pass defended. He has 32 tackles thus far.
Aldon Smith
After going four games without a sack, Smith got to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter. He now has five sacks on the season for the Dallas Cowboys.
Yasir Durant
Durant played first career NFL offensive snaps against the New York Jets on Sunday. He had been mainly appearing on special teams, but got his first action with the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their blowout win.
Paul Adams
Adams was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad last week. The offensive lineman spent time on Washington and Cleveland’s practice squads after going undrafted.
Connor McGovern
McGovern injured his knee against the Chiefs but returned to action one play later. It is unclear if the offensive lineman will miss practice time or the Jets’ upcoming game against the Patriots.