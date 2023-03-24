Barrett Banister can sleep a little easier now.
The sixth-year Missouri receiver said he had been losing sleep over the past week as he prepared for Friday morning's Pro Day in front of NFL scouts at Devine Pavilion.
"I was just ready for this day to be over with," Banister said after the workout. "You wait for a game on Saturdays, but you only have to wait for a week. But the (Pro Day), you're waiting for like two months."
For Banister, who didn't receive any postseason camp or NFL Combine invitations, Friday was his first opportunity to showcase his skills for NFL teams. An MU spokesperson said there were roughly 26 organizations present.
Since the conclusion of the season, Banister has stayed close to the program. Outside of training for the Pro Day's various drills, the veteran receiver has maintained relationships with the young receivers he shared the field with in 2022.
"I've been helping out where I can," Banister said. "The receiver room is pretty young, so (I have) been able to use my insight from the six years I played here."
One player Banister has formed a relationship with is someone who has yet to take a snap on Faurot Field, Miami transfer quarterback Jake Garcia. Garcia threw passes to Banister on Friday and has helped him stay sharp as he prepares for the pros.
"Jake throws a really pretty ball," Banister said. "Whenever he first got here, it was kind of me figuring out who I can have throw to me on Pro Day. Obviously, Brady (Cook) had (shoulder) surgery, so Jake's been a tremendous help to me, and I'm very appreciative of him."
With the Pro Day behind him, Banister will now sit back and wait for an opportunity to show his game.
"I've heard from a couple teams, and I think it's just waiting for the opportunity to show more football and not as much underwear Olympics," Banister said with a laugh.
The process has looked a little different for defensive end Isaiah McGuire. The All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honoree was the lone Tiger to receive an invitation to the NFL combine at the beginning of March. McGuire also played at the Senior Bowl.
Experts believe McGuire will hear his name called during the later rounds of April's NFL Draft. Despite knowing what his future may hold, McGuire still described the experience Friday as "surreal."
"Coach (Jared) Russell told us we're the last Pro Day group in (Devine Pavilion) before the new indoor (facility) opens," McGuire said. "It's not only closing one chapter of my life, but one chapter of this program."
MU's new Stephens Indoor Facility, featuring a full-length field, is expected to open in June. McGuire spoke fondly of his time in the current indoor facility and on his time as a Tiger.
"It's (been) an honor to wear the Tiger on the side of my head for four years and go out there with my buddies and compete and just have fun," McGuire said. "I've made a lot of friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime."
McGuire said he's cherishing his final days on campus among teammates and coaches he's bonded with over his four years in Columbia. When the draft comes on April 27, McGuire won't be making the cross-state drive to downtown Kansas City, where the names will be read. He told reporters he'll return home to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to savor the moment with his family and friends.