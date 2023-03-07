 Skip to main content
MU QB Horn throwing but still limited

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn remains limited in practice 10 days after suffering a forearm strain during an MU baseball game against Florida International. Horn is throwing the football but not as hard as Missouri’s other quarterbacks as he works back from the injury.

Brady Cook is still not throwing, meaning transfer addition Jake Garcia is taking every first-team rep during the Tigers’ spring practices.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

