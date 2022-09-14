Brady Cook waits for the ball to be snapped (copy) (copy)

Brady Cook waits for the ball to be snapped against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork.

“I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you