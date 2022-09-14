After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork.
“I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”
Cook believes that rushing his drops is throwing off his timing with his receivers and affecting his downfield accuracy. It led to a game in which Cook completed 15 of 27 passes for 128 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with two interceptions. One of those picks was on a deep ball, where it looked like Cook didn’t fully step into the throw.
He left it short, and it was easily picked by a Kansas State safety.
“I didn’t play well enough,” Cook said. “I didn’t play to the standard. The whole offense struggled to get in a rhythm. We got our butts beat.”
On one of the missed deep passes, Luther Burden III had a good two steps on the nearest defender but the ball sailed over his head. Burden was visibly frustrated after the ball hit the turf.
“It’s definitely a level of frustration right after the play,” Burden said. “But I mean, it’s football. Everything doesn’t go as you want. So my mindset, you know, ‘If I don’t get it this play, next play’ is my mindset.”
Asked if he thought there were any other mechanical issues holding the deep passing game back, Cook said no, it was just about getting his feet timed with the receivers and making the throws. He said that the deep balls were connecting in practice all fall and spring.
“It’s there,” Cook said. “We just gotta make it happen on Saturday.”
Offensive line communication in loud environment
Through the jeers of Saturday’s loss, Missouri’s offensive line came out with a goal to improve verbal communication in loud road atmospheres. Prior to the Tigers’ bout in Manhattan, right guard Connor Wood highlighted the importance of verbal and non-verbal communication.
First-year starter Connor Tollison underlined the importance, as the center, to be on the same page Wednesday of all 11 offensive players taking the correct steps en route to effective play.
“You can never over-communicate,” Tollison said. “Even if we don’t do the right thing, just five guys playing as one, we’ll have a chance to be right. We have five guys playing together.”
Even with weather playing a role in the overall capacity of Bill Snyder Family Stadium last Saturday, it was still the loudest environment Tollison has faced in his collegiate career.
“It was loud,” Tollison chuckled. “I’m not gonna sit here and tell you it wasn’t … Loudest environment I have ever been in. It was something I got to experience and build on.”
An environment can play a factor on overall play, and while Tollison has adjusted to starter in his second year, there are still areas he looks to improve — including his vision — after facing an experienced defensive tackle in Eli Huggins.
“I think he made me better,” Tollison said. “He probably watched the tape and wouldn’t think that, but I think he's a really good football player, the best football player I've ever played against in a game. I gotta give credit where credit's due.”
Right tackle Zeke Powell joked the best thing he could tell Tollison was “welcome to the SEC,” after playing against the noise Saturday. The practice speakers don’t do justice to how communication can be impacted by crowd noise.
“There’s nothing words can describe until you get out there,” Powell said. “Because you could always say it’s loud, and then you get out there and you’re still going to say ‘damn, it’s loud.’ It's one of those things where experience is the best teacher.”
Powell noted the intelligence Tollison brings at such an early point in his career. Left tackle Javon Foster has mentioned the same before, but experience is the best teacher in the veterans’ eyes.
Foster and Powell have braved opposing SEC atmospheres before, but with another test approaching at Auburn, the line aims for precise and consistent communication.
Marcus Clarke update
On his weekly radio show, “Tiger Talk,” Drinkwitz said that cornerback Marcus Clark, who transferred from Miami in late August, is not on scholarship this semester. Missouri didn’t have any scholarships available for Clarke, so he joined the team as a walk-on.
“Obviously, we felt like we had a need,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s paying for his own way to school this semester, so we’re very appreciative of that.”
Clarke is eligible and he made the trip to Kansas State. He dressed and went through full warmups with the corners, but he didn’t play. Drinkwitz said it’s just a matter of getting Clarke up to speed, which is easier than it would be if he hadn’t played under defensive coordinator Blake Baker at Miami and didn’t know his terminology and scheme.
The Tigers currently have five cornerbacks on their depth chart and only three who get regular playing time: Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Dreyden Norwood. Drinkwitz confirmed Clarke will be a part of the rotation when he’s ready to play.